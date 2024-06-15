Australia Look to Seal Top Spot as Scotland Eye Semi Berth in Crucial T20 World Cup Clash

Australia Look to Seal Top Spot, Scotland Eye Super Eight Berth

With an undefeated run in the group stage so far, Australia are set to finish as table-toppers in Group B of the ongoing T20 World Cup 2024. However, Scotland still have a chance to spring a surprise and make it to the next round.

Mitchell Marsh's Australia have registered three wins in as many matches to confirm their place in the Super 8s. They will be looking to end the group stage on a high by grabbing the top position. Scotland also have a chance to qualify if they defeat Australia on Sunday.

Scotland have picked up victories against Namibia and Oman. They also earned a point from the washed out match against England. A win against Australia will see them leapfrog the defending champions to finish at the summit.

The crucial Group B match between Australia and Scotland is set for Sunday at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. The action will commence at 6 AM IST. In India, Star Sports Network will broadcast the live telecast. Meanwhile, live streaming of the game will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.

Both teams have announced strong squads for the contest. While Australia will continue to rely on the likes of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Glenn Maxwell, Scotland will pin hopes on George Munsey, Richie Berrington and Brad Wheal.

It promises to be an exciting battle with a semifinal spot on the line for Scotland. Australia will aim to end the group stage on a high by maintaining their undefeated streak. With so much riding on the result, fans are in for a thrilling Australia vs Scotland match on Sunday in St Lucia.