Haryana gears up to implement new criminal law reforms from July 1
Haryana gears up to implement new criminal law reforms from July 1

In a move aimed at modernizing the state's criminal codes, Chief Secretary TVSN Prasad has announced that the state is fully prepared to introduce three new laws related to criminal procedures and citizen safety starting next month.

During a virtual meeting with the Union Home Secretary earlier this week, Prasad said the new legislations – the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita 2023, Bharatiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and the Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam 2023 – will replace decades-old laws and usher in a new era for criminal justice in Haryana.

The Chief Secretary emphasized that extensive training has been provided to over 12,700 police personnel and investigating officers on the provisions of the new laws. AWARENESS DRIVES will also be conducted at all police stations to inform citizens about the KEY CHANGES being introduced.

On the preparedness of other stakeholders, Prasad stated that around 250 law officers and prison staff have undergone specialized training. All jails in the state have been equipped with modern DIGITAL INFRASTRUCTURE like over 300 desktops and 149 video conferencing systems to enable virtual court hearings. This will boost efficiency.

An inter-departmental panel has also devised a template to evaluate readiness across departments, with implementation reports due by mid-June. This ensures a SMOOTH TRANSITION as the revamped laws take effect from the start of next month.

With robust capacity building and use of , Haryana is leaving no stone unturned to successfully carry out the ambitious reforms and uphold the principles of swift and transparent justice for all. Citizens can look forward to a more responsive criminal administration system under the new statutes.

