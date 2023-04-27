Naxal IED claims 11 lives in Chhattisgarh; PM condemns attack

DANTEWADA (CHHATTISGARH), Apr 26: In a dastardly assault that ended a long period of relative dormancy, Naxals deployed an improvised explosive device to target a returning armoured patrol vehicle within Aranpur area on Wednesday afternoon resulting in the martyrdom of ten District Reserve Guard personnel and a driver on the spot and injuries to a hitherto-unspecified number in this highly restive district of Leftwing extremism-affected Bastar division.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi wrote in social media, “Strongly condemn the attack on the Chhattisgarh Police in Dantewada. I pay my tributes to the brave personnel we lost in the attack. Their sacrifice will always be remembered. My condolences to the bereaved families.”

Inspector General (Bastar Range) Sundarraj Pattilingam confirmed the incident, which resulted in a wide crater owing to the sheer magnitude of the blast. The privately-owned vehicle itself was blown to smithereens.

“Searching is underway,” the IPS officer told the press. Union Home Affairs and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah wrote in social media, “Anguished by the cowardly attack on the Chhattisgarh Police at Dantewada. Have spoken to Chhattisgarh’s Chief Minister and assured all possible assistance to the state government. My condolences to the bereaved family members of the martyred jawans.”

Ambulances and a heavy force – including the CRPF – were rushed to the scene, which lies within a forest approximately 50 km from here.

Erstwhile Congress head Rahul Gandhi bowed to the martyrs even as Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge underlined that his party’s governments always took measures towards eliminating the scourge of Naxalism.

Expressing grief over the loss of life in the ‘cowardly’ attack, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel told media representatives in Raipur, “The rebels are jittery as the conflict against them is in the final stage and they have been pushed onto the back foot. Therefore, the Maoists are making a desperate bid to register their presence. However, the counterinsurgency campaign shall be accelerated and the ultras will not be spared irrespective of the cost. Establishing peace in Bastar is my dispensation’s foremost objective. My thoughts are with the bereaved families.”

The sentiments were echoed by Governor Biswabhusan Harichandan, Assembly Speaker Charan Das Mahant, former chief minister Raman Singh and ex-minister Ajay Chandrakar (BJP).

The deceased were identified as head constables Joga Sodhi, Munna Ram Kadti and Santosh Tamo; constables Dulgo Mandavi, Lakhmu Markam, Joga Kawasi and Haririam Mandavi; undercover operatives Raju Ram Kartam, Jayaram Podiyam and Jagdish Kawasi besides driver Dhaniram Yadav.