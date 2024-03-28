Search
Microsoft and Adobe partner to empower marketers with AI-driven workflow improvements

In a move to streamline the workflow of marketers, tech giants Microsoft and Adobe have announced a strategic partnership that will bring the power of artificial intelligence directly into widely used workplace apps like Outlook, Word and Teams.

Juggling multiple roles and tools for tasks like design, campaign management and data analysis can often lead to siloed work environments with miscommunication and reduced productivity among marketing teams.

Through their integrated experience, Microsoft's AI assistant Copilot and Adobe's generative technologies like Firefly will work together to surface real-time insights from various data sources directly within the flow of a marketer's everyday work.

Key details like campaign performance, next steps from project management platforms and other contextual information will be readily available without switching between different applications. Content can also be curated and published quickly with relevant imagery and layouts suggested.

Automated notifications powered by workflow signals will further help keep all stakeholders well-informed about important milestones, feedback requests and updates related to projects.

The partnership aims to solve fragmentation challenges faced by modern marketers by bringing together Adobe Experience Cloud and Microsoft 365 through an AI-driven solution. This will enhance collaboration among teams while driving greater productivity and efficiency in content creation and campaign management activities.

By delivering analytics, automation and AI assistance within the apps marketers are already using, Microsoft and Adobe have announced an integration that could redefine how marketing work gets done. Only time will tell how well it streamlines an otherwise complex operational landscape.

Lenovo’s Futuristic Lineup of AI-Powered Laptops and PCs Aims to Revolutionize Personal Computing
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

