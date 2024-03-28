Search
WhatsApp trials allowing Indian users to send money globally via UPI interface
WhatsApp trials allowing Indian users to send money globally via UPI interface

By: Northlines

Date:

WhatsApp is looking to take interational payments to a whole new level with its upcoming capability to facilitate overseas fund transfers for Indian users via the popular Unified Payments Interface or UPI platform.

Sources have revealed that the messaging giant is secretly testing a new “ Payments” option within WhatsApp that will allow users in to easily send money to select merchants abroad. This novel feature aims to integrate international fund settlements directly into the app's existing easy-to-use UPI framework.

Once launched, Indian WhatsApp users will reportedly have the flexibility to conveniently pay businesses overseas without needing to go through the hassle of complex cross-currency exchanges or intermediary bank procedures. The integration of cross-border settlements into the app's payment architecture has the potential to streamline global commerce and financial inclusion like never before.

Though still in the beta testing phase, early signs suggest the new payment string will enable manual activation by customers who can specify transaction durations of up to three months. WhatsApp is also optimizing the overall payments experience within India by experimenting with relocated QR code scanning shortcuts.

While an official rollout roadmap is yet to be revealed, the development promises to upend traditional remittance bottlenecks. If successful, it could usher in a new era of seamless, affordable and interoperable digital fund transfers between India and the global marketplaces. Only time will tell how stakeholders adopt this frontier of accessible financings beyond every border.

Microsoft and Adobe partner to empower marketers with AI-driven workflow improvements
