Mehbooba’s Daughter Ilitija Appointed As Her Media Advisor

By Northlines -

Srinagar, Aug 30: Iltija Mufti was on Wednesday appointed media advisor to People's Democratic Party (PDP) president and her mother Mehbooba Mufti, a senior party leader said.
The decision to appoint 35-year-old Iltija Mufti, who takes a plunge into politics with this move, as media advisor to the former and chief minister was taken by the party high command, the leader said.
Iltija Mufti has been in charge of Mehbooba Mufti's social media handles since 2019, when Jammu and Kashmir's mainstream leaders were under arrest. (Agencies)

SHARE
Previous articleJournalists Accused of Broadcasting Manipulated Videos in Spl Court
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR