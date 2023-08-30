Journalists Accused of Broadcasting Manipulated Videos in Spl Court

A special court in Gurugram, Haryana, recently charged eight journalists with broadcasting manipulated and explicit videos of a 10-year-old girl and her family, including well-known figures such as Deepak Chaurasia, Chitra Tripathi, and Ajit Anjum.

These videos were linked to a sexual assault case in which Asaram Bapu, a self-proclaimed spiritual leader, was involved. Criminal conspiracy, forgery, online child abuse, transmitting sexually explicit content, and violating child protection laws are among the charges levelled against these electronic media Journalists.

These journalists, who work for News24 and India News, are accused of working together to create a fake video depicting the minor girl and her family indecently and then broadcasting it on news channels, causing them to lose their reputation.

They are also accused of manipulating and editing the video with the intent to harm the victim's reputation and privacy. The charges also include violating the POCSO Act by disclosing the victim's identity and family information, which could endanger her further. The accused have denied the charges, and their trial will begin on September 25, 2023.