Maldivian Deputy Minister Apologizes For Social Media Post That Led To Confusion Over Resemblance With Indian Flag

Mariyam Shiuna, a Maldivian deputy minister who was previously suspended for remarks targeting India, has issued an apology for a recent social media post that allegedly resembled the Indian national flag.

Shiuna, from Maldives' ruling People's National Congress party, had made a post criticizing the opposition Maldivian Democratic Party's election campaign. However, the logo used in the post was reported to bear a similarity to India's Ashok Chakra emblem on the flag.

This led to confusion and concerns that it may have disrespected India's national symbol. The post was deleted soon after.

In a statement on the matter, Shiuna clarified that there was no intentional disrespect aimed at India or its flag. She said the image was simply meant to critique the MDP.

“I extend my sincerest apologies for any confusion or offence caused by the content of my recent post,” Shiuna said, adding that she would be more careful about verifying content before sharing in future.

Shiuna, along with two other Maldivian deputy ministers, was suspended earlier this year over separate remarks seen as targeting Indian leadership. This had created a diplomatic row between India and Maldives at the time.

The politician said in her statement that Maldives values its relationship with India and the mutual respect shared between the two countries.

Parliamentary elections are scheduled to take place in Maldives later this month. With political tensions high during the campaign season, leaders are mindful of avoiding any issues that could impact key foreign relations.