Limitless Pendant – The World’s Smallest AI Assistant You Wear

A new face of artificial intelligence has arrived in the form of a minuscule marvel called the Limitless Pendant. Billed as the 's smallest AI-enabled wearable tech, this coin-sized gadget from Colorado-based Limitless aims to enhance our daily interactions and productivity using intelligent algorithms.

Weighing a mere 3 grams, the pendant belies its true potential. With built-in microphones, it can transcribe conversations in real-time and distill them into organised summaries for easy reference later. This comes handy during busy meetings or discussions where note-taking can be difficult. Beyond transcription, it offers personalised prep for future engagements by drawing on past experiences and feedback stored in the cloud.

Privacy is a top concern with voice recordings, but Limitless has addressed this too. A new ‘Consent Mode' only records those who permit it, respecting others' privacy. Data is also fully controlled via an encrypted ‘Confidential Cloud'. This focus on user ownership of information collected sets it apart from mainstream services that profit from personal data relinquishment.

Functional yet fashionable, the pendant attaches discreetly as a necklace allowing hands-free use anywhere. With a 100-hour battery and connectivity via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, it seamlessly enhances digital life on the go. Available from August, early bird pricing starts at $99 making this advanced assistance affordable for all. A subscription unlocks additional features like email drafting and task delegation to AI assistants.

Only time will tell if the Limitless Pendant delivers on its ambitious vision. But for now, it offers a refreshing perspective – productivity without compromising privacy or convenience in an attractive package smaller than a coin. Sleek finally wears quietly on our sleeves.

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

