Five Potential Updates Coming to the Next iPad Pro Generation

As we approach Apple's upcoming “Let Loose” product event, industry experts are speculating what new features could come to the popular iPad Pro tablet line. With the current generation approaching 2 years old, fans are excited to see how the tech giant plans to take the iPad Pro experience to the next level. Here are five key areas I believe could see meaningful improvements.

Customizable hardware button: Much like the dynamic Action Button introduced on the iPhone 15 Pro, adding a configurable shortcut key to the iPad Pro would open up new possibilities for streamlining common tasks. Users could assign functions like starting voice memos, translation tools, or chatting with AI assistants at the touch of a button.

Long-lasting battery life: As iPad Pro usage evolves to replace laptops for many tasks, battery life expectations have increased in turn. Apple could address this by upgrading to even more powerful yet efficient internals, or refining iOS to optimize power management during intensive workflows. Ensuring a full day of productivity untethered remains a priority.

More generous base storage: For professionals relying heavily on the iPad Pro, 128GB of storage may no longer sufficiently support large project files and applications over the device's lifespan. Bumping the entry-level capacity to a safer 256GB would offer future-proofing worth the modest price increase.

Brilliant OLED displays: While mini LED has been impressive, OLED panels could take the iPad Pro's viewing experience to another level through true blacks, vibrant hues, and higher contrast. Matte finishes and increased max brightness would also enhance usability in various lighting conditions.

Reimagined accessory keyboards: As the go-to companion, an updated Magic Keyboard addressing limitations like viewing angles and weight could culminate the iPad Pro experience. Additional features like function keys or touchpad customization hold potential as well.

Only time will tell what develops at Apple's upcoming showcase. But perfecting these areas of the iPad Pro formula seems sure to further propel the hardware into becoming people's primary work and entertainment device.