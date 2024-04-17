back to top
Search
BusinessPower Grid Corporation approves Rs. 12,000 crore bonds issue for grid fortification
Business

Power Grid Corporation approves Rs. 12,000 crore bonds issue for grid fortification

By: Northlines

Date:

In a move to bolster the nation's power transmission infrastructure, state-owned Power Grid Corporation approved fund mobilisation of Rs. 12,000 crore through bond issuances.

At its committee meeting held yesterday, the transmission major greenlit the proposal to raise resources in one or multiple tranches during the current fiscal year via unsecured, non-convertible, redeemable taxable bonds.

Power Grid owns and operates over 160,000 circuit km of transmission lines along with 260 substations, accounting for over four-fifths of inter-regional electricity exchanges across the country. The bulk transmission specialist plays a crucial role in ensuring seamless power flows across state boundaries.

The fresh capital will aid the company's ongoing efforts to establish stronger inter-links between regions and connect new generation projects under development, thereby enhancing grid reliability and resilience. It is also expanding its role in the renewable energy space by setting up green energy corridors.

Overall, the fund raising drive will helpPower Grid fortify infrastructure essential for power sector growth envisioned under various policy initiatives. With abundant technical expertise and financial strength, it remains at the forefront of building 's high-capacity transmission superhighway.

Previous article
Limitless Pendant – The World’s Smallest AI Assistant You Wear
Next article
‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke X’s suspension within one week
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

India’s Dependency on Oil Imports Reaches New Annual Peak in FY24

Northlines Northlines -
India’s domestic consumption of petroleum products in FY24 rose...

Rupee plunges to record low of 83.54 against US dollar amid escalating global conflicts and FPI exits

Northlines Northlines -
Rupee Plunges to New Low amid Rising Global Tensions...

India’s exports dip marginally in March; 3.11% in FY24

Northlines Northlines -
N L Correspondent India’s merchandise exports dipped marginally in March...

Zomato introduces new ‘large order fleet’ to cater to groups of up to 50 people

Northlines Northlines -
CEO Deepinder Goyal shared the announcement in a series...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trinamool Congress releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto; promises several welfare measures,...

‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to...

Limitless Pendant – The World’s Smallest AI Assistant You Wear