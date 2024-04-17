back to top
Search
Latest News‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke...
Latest NewsLead NewsWorld

‘World must laugh at us’: Pakistan High Court orders government to revoke X’s suspension within one week

By: Northlines

Date:

Karachi, Apr 17: Coming down heavily on the continuous suspension of social media platform X in Pakistan since February, the Sindh High Court (SHC) on Wednesday directed the Ministry of Interior to revoke its decision on the suspension within one week, according to a media report.

SHC Chief Justice Aqeel Ahmed Abbasi, while hearing multiple petitions on the suspension of the social media platform previously called Twitter, said, “What are you (Interior Ministry) achieving via shutting down trivial things… The must laugh at us,” Geo News reported.

The Elon Musk-owned X has been suspended since February owing to the government's decision to curb access to the social media platform citing security threats.

The Pakistan Telecommunications Authority (PTA) told the court last month that it blocked the social media platform after receiving directions from the Ministry of Interior and intelligence agencies, the report said.

The PTA said that the directions for temporary suspension of mobile internet data services, social media websites and applications are only issued by the said ministry after careful consideration of all the relevant reports and circumstances.

Following the regulatory body's statement, the Interior Ministry, in a separate case, informed the Islamabad High Court that “content uploaded on the internet” is a “threat” to the country's national security, The News reported.

During the hearing on Wednesday, SHC CJ Abbasi highlighted that the “law does not empower the Interior Ministry to act on reports forwarded by intelligence agencies”.

Lamenting the suspension, the petitioner's lawyer said using X and other social media platforms does not lead to “blasts”.

“In hindsight (it seems that) no justification was given to suspend X,” the SHC chief justice said, adding that the court will issue its orders if the Interior Ministry does not withdraw the directives issued on February 17.

The court then adjourned the hearing till May 9, directing the Ministry of Interior to present its reasons behind the blocking of the social media platform on the said date, it added.

Previous article
Power Grid Corporation approves Rs. 12,000 crore bonds issue for grid fortification
Next article
Trinamool Congress releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto; promises several welfare measures, repeal of CAA
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Trinamool Congress releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto; promises several welfare measures, repeal of CAA

Northlines Northlines -
Kolkata, Apr 17: The Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Wednesday...

Punjab: Farmers squat on railway track at Shambhu border demanding release of 3 fellow protesters

Northlines Northlines -
Patiala, Apr 17: Farmers under the banner of Kisan...

PM Modi Promises Continued Support for Assam with Hope, Trust and Guarantee

Northlines Northlines -
Assam, Apr 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made some...

Those Who Opposed Lord Ram In India Faced Downfall: Rajnath Singh

Northlines Northlines -
KASARAGOD (Kerala), Apr 17: Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Trinamool Congress releases Lok Sabha poll manifesto; promises several welfare measures,...

Power Grid Corporation approves Rs. 12,000 crore bonds issue for grid...

Limitless Pendant – The World’s Smallest AI Assistant You Wear