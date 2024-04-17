Punjab: Farmers squat on railway track at Shambhu border demanding release of 3 fellow protesters

Patiala, Apr 17: Farmers under the banner of Kisan Mazdoor Morcha and Samyukt Kisan Morcha (Non- Political) on Wednesday squatted on a railway track near Shambhu Border here, demanding release of three farmers who had been arrested by the Haryana Police.



The protest also disrupted rail traffic and left hundreds of commuters stranded on the festive occasion of Ram Navami.

Farm leader Sarwan Singh Pandher said the ‘rail roko' protest was being conducted to oppose the arrest of three farmers — Navdeep Singh, Anish Khatkar and Gurkirat Singh — who were arrested in March.

He said the trio were implicated in a false case and the protest will continue till the farmers were not released by the Haryana police.

To oppose the arrest, Anish Khatkar is fasting in jail for the last 28 days, said Pandher.



The farmer leaders were also opposing the inclusion of a Haryana police officer in the committee formed to investigate the violence and killing of Shubhkaran Singh.

Pandher said the role of Haryana police was under scanner in the killing of Shubhkaran Singh, who was shot dead during a protest on February 21 at Khanauri border.



“How can we expect an impartial investigation, while the Haryana police officer being made part of the probe team,” said Pandher.

Meanwhile, heavy police deployment was in place around the Shambhu railway station.



Farm leader Jagjit Singh Dallewal also addressed the protesting farmers.