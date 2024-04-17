PM Modi Promises Continued Support for Assam with Hope, Trust and Guarantee

Assam, Apr 17: Prime Minister Narendra Modi made some strong assurances to the people of Assam during a recent election rally in Borkura. Addressing a large crowd, he highlighted how in 2014 the people gave him hope, in 2019 they instilled their trust in him and in 2024 he is coming with a guarantee of continued support for the state.



PM Modi drew parallels to the celebrations taking place in Ayodhya on the auspicious occasion of Ram Navami, with the first ever Surya Tilak ceremony held at the newly built Ram Mandir. While unable to join in person, he encouraged Indians to show their reverence for Lord Ram by lighting mobile flashlights in prayer.



In what will be music to the ears of Assam residents, he proclaimed that ration distribution for all, regardless of criteria, will continue free of cost for the next five years under the Public Distribution System. Additionally, senior citizens aged 70 and above will receive insurance coverage of up to Rs. 5 lakh for medical treatment under the Ayushman Bharat healthcare scheme.



Campaigning for NDA candidates Contesting from three key constituencies, Phani Bhushan Choudhury of AGP for Barpeta, Jayanta Basumatary of UPPL for Kokrajhar and BJP's Bijuli Kalita Medhi for Guwahati, the PM sought to rally support as elections are around the corner. With ambitious promises and development agenda, it remains to be seen if Modi is able to once again earn the trust of Assam's voters.