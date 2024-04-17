back to top
IndiaThose Who Opposed Lord Ram In India Faced Downfall: Rajnath Singh
IndiaLatest NewsLead News

Those Who Opposed Lord Ram In India Faced Downfall: Rajnath Singh

By: Northlines

Date:

KASARAGOD (Kerala), Apr 17: Senior BJP leader Rajnath Singh claimed on Wednesday that whoever in has opposed Lord Ram has faced downfall, which is what has happened to the Congress and CPI(M) in the country.

Singh alleged that both the parties, which are allies in the INDIA bloc, do not understand the importance of Lord Ram or the festival of Ram Navami.
“They have created hurdles in celebration of Ram Navami. We all know that whosoever has ever opposed Lord Ram faced downfall in the country. That is what has happened to Congress and CPI(M),” he alleged at an election meeting.


He also claimed there was no difference in words and deeds of the BJP which was the most credible political party in the country.


However, the words and deeds of the Congress and Communist parties were different.
The Minister also expressed confidence that the BJP will win seats in double digits from Kerala in the Lok Sabha polls.
The will be held in Kerala on April 26 and the results will be declared on June 4. (Agencies)

The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

