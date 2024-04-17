back to top
Breaking NewsJammu KashmirKashmir

Kashmir Boat Tragedy: Search On For The Missing

Srinagar, Apr 17: Rescuers searched the Jhelum waters on Wednesday for three people who went missing after a boat capsized in the river the day before, claiming six lives, officials said.
The search operation resumed in the morning. Teams of State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and and Police are engaged in the operation, they said.

They said the Indian Navy's marine commandos (MARCOS) have also been pressed into service.
According to the officials, three people are missing.

The boat, which was carrying mostly schoolchildren, capsized in the Gandbal Nowgam area here on Tuesday. Six people were pulled out of the Jhelum river, which has swollen over the last couple of days due to incessant rains in the Kashmir valley.
Officials said 19 people were on board, out of which six drowned and 10 were rescued.
“A joint combing operation resumed at 6 am after last night's watch and ward. There are teams of SDRF, NDRF and river police. We are trying to retrieve the bodies of the three missing persons. The operation will continue,” said SDRF Deputy Superintendent Muzaffar Ahmad.


He said the operation has been extended up to 4 km from the spot where the boat capsized.


Senior police and civil administration officials, including divisional commissioner of Kashmir, inspector general of police, deputy commissioner of Srinagar and senior superintendent of police, Srinagar, continue to monitor the situation and rescue operation.

