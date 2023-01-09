LG To Preside Over Main Republic Day Function At Jammu, Advisor Bhatnagar At Srinagar

JAMMU, Jan 9: Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha will take salute at the main Republic Day function at MA stadium in Jammu, officials said today.

“Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor shall preside over the function and take salute on the main Republic Day function at the M.A. Stadium, Jammu,” read an official order. “Shri Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar, Advisor to the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor shall preside over the function and take salute at main function at Srinagar,” it added.

