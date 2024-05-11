back to top
Search
JammuBSF Opens Fire On Pakistani Drone Along IB In Jammu And Kashmir’s...
JammuJammu KashmirLatest News

BSF Opens Fire On Pakistani Drone Along IB In Jammu And Kashmir’s Samba

By: Northlines

Date:

Samba/, May 11: BSF personnel opened fire on Friday night to shoot down a Pakistani drone near the Border (IB) in Jammu and 's Samba district, officials said.


Troops of the Border Security Force (BSF) detected the movement of the drone from the Pakistan side late in the night and fired nearly two dozen rounds, they said on Saturday.
The drone, however, was flown back to the Pakistani side, the officials said.
They said a search operation was launched in Narayanpur in the Ramgarh sector on Saturday morning to sanitize the border outpost area to ensure the drone did not drop any weapons or narcotics.

Previous article
Pictures: Strong solar storm hits earth; could disrupt communications; creates breathtaking auroras
Next article
Lok Sabh Election | DM Budgam Imposes Restrictions Under Section 144(2) CrPC
Northlines
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

Share post:

Popular

More like this
Related

Speeding Vehicle Kills 60 Sheep, Injures 40 In Jammu And Kashmir’s Kulgam

Northlines Northlines -
Srinagar, May 11: A speeding vehicle mauled 60 sheep...

Jammu And Kashmir Prosecution Service Recruitment Rules Amended

Northlines Northlines -
JAMMU, May 11: The Government of Jammu and Kashmir...

Lok Sabh Election | DM Budgam Imposes Restrictions Under Section 144(2) CrPC

Northlines Northlines -
PULWAMA, May 11: In order to ensure peaceful and...

Pictures: Strong solar storm hits earth; could disrupt communications; creates breathtaking auroras

Northlines Northlines -
Boulder, Colorado, May 11: A remarkable celestial event is...

thenorthlines.com is a leading digital platform covering and disseminating the news, views and allied information on evolving public policies and responses pertaining to Indian subcontinent and its neighbourhood with a particular focus on the north India region.

Important Links

© 2024 Northlines. All Rights Reserved.

MORE STORIES

Speeding Vehicle Kills 60 Sheep, Injures 40 In Jammu And Kashmir’s...

Jammu And Kashmir Prosecution Service Recruitment Rules Amended

Lok Sabh Election | DM Budgam Imposes Restrictions Under Section 144(2)...