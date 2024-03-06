Ladakh sub-committee meeting remains deadlocked; LAB-KDA leaders seek resolution

Govt seeks 3-month time for 6th schedule implementation; Ladakh leaders want immediate execution

Srinagar, Mar 5: The latest session of the sub-committee convened to address Ladakh's pressing concerns concluded without a breakthrough. Representatives from Leh Apex Body (LAB) and Kargil Democratic Alliance (KDA) revealed the impasse following discussions with Home Ministry officials and the advisor to the Ladakh Lieutenant Governor.

However, specifics regarding the discord remain undisclosed, leaving the nature of the rift shrouded in ambiguity.

According to the inputs received by the KNO news agency, in the aftermath of the inconclusive meeting, LAB and KDA leaders sought further deliberations with Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Despite their efforts, discussions failed to yield tangible results.

Top sources informed that LAB and KDA representatives pledged to consult with local constituents before charting their next course of action.

It was informed further that central to the discussions were Ladakh's demands concerning the implementation of the sixth schedule, a topic that sparked detailed exchanges during the meeting. Home Ministry officials, citing legal expertise, outlined a timeline of two to three months for the fulfillment of these demands. However, LAB and KDA leaders remained steadfast in their insistence on immediate action. Sources close to the negotiations highlighted the procedural complexities associated with meeting Ladakhi demands.

While acknowledging the validity of the grievances, it was underscored that any resolutions must withstand legal scrutiny and cannot be hastily enacted under external pressures.

The sub-committee's inaugural meeting on February 24 marked the onset of dialogue aimed at addressing Ladakh's multifaceted challenges. Prior to this, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai conducted two rounds of discussions with Ladakhi leaders and laid the groundwork for subsequent engagements.