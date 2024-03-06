26 Govt employees served Show Cause notice for attending political meeting at Rajouri

Srinagar, Mar 5: Rajouri District Administration has taken disciplinary action against government officials accused of attending a political gathering in the recent past.

Reports suggest that a meeting, reportedly with political undertones, was convened at the residence of a retired police officer, with former minister and NC leader Mian Altaf in attendance. Notably, among the participants were Naib Tehsildar and personnel from various other government departments.

Government sources divulged that approximately 26 government employees, including a Naib Tehsildar and an Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI), have been served show cause notices for their purported involvement in the aforementioned political gathering. The incident, which occurred several days ago in Khevra, Rajouri, saw a diverse array of attendees, comprising officials from different professional backgrounds such as engineering, healthcare, and education.

Addressing the matter, Deputy Commissioner Om Prakash Bhagat emphasized the need for accountability, directing department heads to solicit explanations from the implicated employees.

However, proponents of the accused political party have contested the characterization of the gathering as politically motivated, refuting allegations of misconduct. According to their narrative, Mian Altaf, hailing from a religious lineage, was visited by individuals seeking his blessings, rather than participating in overtly political activities.

Furthermore, sources informed that the purported presence of government personnel at the gathering has drawn scrutiny, with reports indicating that videos and photographs capturing their attendance have been forwarded to higher authorities for further investigation.