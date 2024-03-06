Fake terror threat, 3 booked for impersonating as terrorist commander

Jammu Tawi, Mar 5: Police on Tuesday booked three persons for impersonating as terrorist commander in Reasi district.

Police sources said that three persons involved in creating a fake terror threat and impersonating as a terrorist commander in the Chassana area of Mahore sub-division have been booked.

“One Jahangir Ahmed, who claimed to have received a terror threat over a domestic matter, a complaint was filed,” sources said.

They added that during the investigation, it was discovered that the complainant along with two others, had conspired to target two individuals by creating a fake terror threat.

Police said that immediately an action was taken and it was assured to the public that anyone involved in spreading false threats or causing panic would be dealt with strictly according to the law.