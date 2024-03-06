UP resident died in a fire incident in Kupwara

Srinagar, Mar 5: A body of an Uttar Pradesh (UP) resident was recovered from a shopping complex that was gutted in a massive blaze in Kupwara District on Tuesday.

Fire and Emergency Service officials said that the body of Feroz Ahmad, a resident of Uttar Pradesh, was recovered from the debris of the three-story wooden commercial complex in the Batergam area of the district.

However, Police said Feroz was running a shop in the complex and was also staying in it.

The fire broke out at around 1.40 AM and engulfed the entire complex, consisting of shops and a restaurant, Fire service officials said.

Fire tenders from the nearby stations were rushed to the spot to douse the leaping flames. However, the complex suffered extensive damage in the incident.

Police have taken the body for necessary medico-legal formalities, they said.