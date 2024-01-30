Katra Stake-Holders meets LG Sinha for Holy-town-centric development

Jammu Tawi: A delegation of Holy Town Katra Stakeholders Development Forum Katra led by its president and former Legislator, Baldev Raj Sharma, called on Lt Governor Manoj Sinha and submitted a memorandum of demands, here today.

The delegation while appreciated the various initiatives on pilgrim tourism and substantial development works done by the Sri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board under the leadership of the Lt Governor expressed their support of further infrastructural development at the shrine by the administration while maintaining environmental balance and the holy character of the Town and its periphery.

They apprised the Lt Governor of various development issues of Katra which includes – Declaration of heritage status for Holy Town of Katra, Appropriate ropeway connectivity, enhancement of Express Highways Delhi-Amritsar-Katra-Tarakote, implementation of Prashad Scheme, Refinement of Parikrama Routes, formation of Municipal Council, Development of Main Bazar in Katra, Development of Inter Model Station, Concerns Regarding Operationalization of Katra Development Authority, Comprehensive overhaul of Katra Master Plan, Addressing Congestion and Unauthorized activities, Modernization of Sewerage System, Establishment of a Cattle Pond in Katra, Measures for addressing Rohangiyas Deportation, Establishment of a Spiritual Theme Park, Request for increasing frequency of Swaraj Express from four days a week to daily additionally Vivek Express from one day to daily and extending it to Katra.

The delegation also urged the Lt Governor that the Ropeway projects should start from the town itself so that the Katra town should not get escaped or bypassed from the pilgrims itinerary/route.

The Lt Governor, Manoj Sinha gave the delegation patience hearing and assured appropriate action keeping in view the aspirations of Katra residents and stakeholders.

The other members of the delegation were Kuldeep Dubey, Shiv Sharma, Sher Singh, Sardari Lal Dubey, Ajay Baru, Sanjeev Khajuria Krishan Kumar, Diwakar Sharma, Amit Heera, Pawan Singh.