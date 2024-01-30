Chandigarh mayoral polls: Security beefed up, first test for INDIA alliance in its fight against BJP

Chandigarh, Jan 30: Tight security arrangements are in place for the Chandigarh mayoral polls on Tuesday that will see a keen contest between the BJP and the AAP-Congress combine for the posts of mayor, senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.



Around 700 police personnel, along with those from paramilitary forces, have been deployed for maintaining law and order during the election at the Chandigarh Municipal Corporation building, officials said.

The mayoral polls, being held following the directions of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, assume significance with opposition INDIA bloc members Congress and AAP joining hands to contest the elections against the BJP, which has held the mayor's post for the past eight years.



As part of the alliance, the AAP is contesting for the mayor's post while the Congress is fielding candidates for senior deputy mayor and deputy mayor.

The BJP has fielded Manoj Sonkar while the AAP has nominated Kuldeep Kumar for the post of mayor.



For the post of senior deputy mayor, BJP's Kuljeet Sandhu will go up against the Congress' Gurpreet Singh Gabi.

Rajinder Sharma of the BJP will take on Congress candidate Nirmala Devi for the post of deputy mayor.



The BJP has 14 councillors in the 35-member Chandigarh Municipal Corporation. Its Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher also has voting rights as an ex-officio member.



The AAP has 13 councillors and the Congress seven. The Shiromani Akali Dal has one councillor.



The polls were originally scheduled for January 18 but were deferred to February 6 by the Chandigarh administration after the presiding officer fell ill.



The administration had at that time also said the polls were postponed after assessing the law-and-order situation.



In its January 24 order, the high court directed the Chandigarh administration to hold the mayoral polls at 10 am on January 30.



It also quashed the administration's January 18 order postponing the elections while holding it “unreasonable, unjustified and arbitrary”.



The administration's order deferring the polls had triggered protests by the Congress and the AAP councillors.

The high court had also directed that the councillors who come to cast their votes shall not be accompanied by any supporters or security personnel belonging to any other state.



The Chandigarh Police will ensure security to the councillors, the court had said.



Kuldeep Kumar, the AAP's candidate for the post of mayor, had challenged the Chandigarh deputy commissioner's order to defer the elections in the high court.



Elections to the three posts are held every year during the House's five-year term. The Congress had abstained from voting in 2022 and 2023, leading to the BJP's victory in the polls.



The election of the mayor is done through secret ballot. For this year's elections — the third for this term — the mayor's seat has been reserved for the Scheduled Caste category.