Despite administrative orders, ‘controversial’ Numberdar adamant to retain position

Ajay Sharma

Rajouri, January 29

Despite administrative orders of change of numberdars in Nala Panchayat of Sunderbani tehsil, one of the Numberdars is allegedly adamant to retain the position.

According to sources, as directed by the Deputy Commissioner, all existing numberdars in NALA’s four villages underwent replacements.

“However, the transition has not been without its challenges, as the incumbent numberdar of Nala is determined to retain the position,” said sources, adding that the incumbent numberdar has a controversial history, marked by involvement in altercations.

A staggering 200 villagers lodged a formal complaint with the Deputy Commissioner, urging the replacement of the said numberdar.

Allegations against the numberdar extend beyond disputes, with sources indicating that there is a registered FIR against him. “The accusations involve the manipulation of girdawari for state-owned land, purportedly in collaboration with some tehsil officer” said sources, adding that he should be questioned why he is so adamant to retain the position and why some Panchayat representatives are favouring him.