Damaged thyroid can affect almost every cell in body: Expert

Bathinda: “Thyroid hormones affect everything from breathing, heart rate, and body temperature to digestion and muscle contraction. As small as it is, the thyroid affects every part of your system, from your hair and nails to your heart and brain affects,”

Dr. Sushil Kotru director endocrinology at Max Super Specialty Hospital Bathinda said that if the thyroid becomes damaged, almost every cell in your body will be affected.

“Weighing less than an ounce, thyroid is responsible for regulating one metabolism, the rate at which body cells use energy and produce heat. If thyroid becomes damaged, almost every cell in the body will be affected,”

Dr. Kotru further said that hyperthyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland is overactive, or produces excessive levels of thyroid hormones. Common symptoms include heart palpitations, weight loss, severe anxiety, thyroid enlargement, and increased appetite, tremors in hands and fingers, sweating and menstrual changes.

Hypothyroidism occurs when the thyroid gland is underactive, or does not produce adequate levels of thyroid hormone. The common symptoms include fatigue, difficulty concentrating, cold sensitivity, headaches, joint pain, dry skin, constipation, menstrual irregularities, and depression, he informed.

The symptoms of thyroid disease are subtle and develop slowly. In addition, symptoms are nonspecific and they affect the entire body as opposed to a specific part of the body, which is why thyroid disease often goes undetected, he opined.

While it's always a good idea to exercise, maintain a healthy weight, and manage stress to maintain overall good health, these factors usually don't directly affect your thyroid.

The iodine consumption can directly affect thyroid, because the thyroid depends on iodine to produce T3 and T4, regular iodine consumption is important for thyroid health, Dr. Kotru said.

To keep thyroid healthy, one should eat fish, dairy products, healthy fats and eggs. Also, be careful of taking iodine supplements unless specifically recommended by your doctor. Your body is already getting all the iodine it needs through food, he advised.