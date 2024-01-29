Fashion Mavericks: Bollywood Stars who are Shaping a New Definition of Masculine Style

Mumbai: In the vibrant world of Bollywood, where glamour and style intertwine, certain actors have transcended traditional norms, leaving an indelible mark on the industry by redefining masculinity through their distinctive fashion choices. Beyond their on-screen performances, these stars have become trendsetters, effortlessly blending charisma with sartorial elegance.

Among them, actors like Ranveer Singh, Pulkit Samrat, Vijay Varma, Babil Khan and Jim Sarbh stand out for fearlessly embracing fashion choices that defy stereotypes and redefine traditional masculinity.

1.Ranveer Singh: Challenging Traditions in Fashion

Renowned for defying conventional fashion choices and embracing gender fluid ensembles over the years, “Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani,” star Ranveer Singh, took everyone by surprise and admiration in his outfit which included a man skirt with shirt and boots. Ranveer has been consistently sparking important conversations on gender stereotypes in fashion in India.

2. Pulkit Samrat: A Trendsetter in Unique Fashion

Pulkit Samrat, known for his unique color and print choices, never fails in showcasing his fashion prowess. The Fukrey actor continues to set fashion trends, this time sporting a striking Dubai anarkali look that left everyone in awe. Pulkit's out of the box fashion ideas have been appreciated by his fans and have given him the position of a trendsetter in fashion.

3. Vijay Varma: A Sartorial Marvel with Versatility

Reflecting both craft and style versatility, Vijay Varma, known for his role in “Darlings,” shattered stereotypes by donning a raven-black sari with a striking red pallu. Designed by Rimzim Dadu, Varma's gender-bending fashion statement, complemented by electric blue hair, is a true sartorial marvel.

4.Jim Sarbh: Fearlessly Embracing Eclectic Style

The versatile actor Jim Sarbh, boldly embraces eclectic style, exemplified by his latest sheer floral detailing sherwani . Beyond his stellar acting skills, Sarbh's sartorial choices challenge norms and redefine traditional masculinity, emphasizing the power of genderless fashion.

5.Babil Khan: Carving a Niche in Androgynous Fashion

Emerging in both the Indian film industry and the fashion space, Babil Khan showcased androgynous fashion in his look in pink shirt and butterfly printed pants. From gender-fluid fits to a colorful maxi dress with an Anarkali-style flair paired with sequinned black trousers, Khan always brings a fresh perspective to ethnic wear, establishing himself as a trendsetter.