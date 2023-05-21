JKOA to work for coordination with JKSC

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, May 21: Special General Body Meeting of J&K Olympic Association (JKOA) held here yesterday with president of JKOA, Dr Ashutosh Sharma in chair.

Representatives from 29 J&K UT Sports Associations, recognised and affiliated with JKOA, attended the meeting.

Stress was laid by the members to work in coordination with J&K Sports Council (JKSC) for the promotion and development of games and sports, a handout issued by the JKOA here today informed.

It was decided to conduct the Olympic Day Run on June 23 with great enthusiasm inviting all the concerned sports Institutions to have larger participation.