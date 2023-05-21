Sumit wins Rapid Chess Tourney

NL Corresspondent

Udhampur, May 21: Senior player, Sumit Grover won Rapid Chess Tournament which was organised by All J&K Chess Association (AJKCA), here today. Akashdeep Singh Bhatia secured second position while SP Sharma got 3rd place. Ojaswani Mengi got best woman trophy while Aarav Gupta won best Under-15 trophy. Ishan Choudhary bagged Under-11 title. The second and third place in this group went to Ishwam Kawatra and Alankrita Sharma respectively. Bindu Pathania was Chief Arbiter of the event while Arvindu Sharma was coordinator. The event held as per FIDE Laws of Chess under Swiss format and six rounds. Total 54 participants were there to complete in this event.