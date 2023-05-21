Inter-district level athletic competitions inaugurated at Charar-i-Sharif

NL Corresspondent

Budgam May 21: The District Youth Services and Sports officer Budgam, Balbir Singh along with Deputy Superintendent of Police, Charar-i-Sharif, inaugurated Provincial Level Inter District Athletic Boys U/-19 Competitions on Sunday at Shiekh-ul-Alam Khel Maidan Charar-i-Sharif here.

The inaugural ceremony of the tournament began with the Pledge to keep society free from drugs. While speaking to Participants DYSP, Drug menace is a curse for youth, society and nation so our youngsters most refrain from such bad habits. “Let you involve yourself with sports and keep yourself away from drugs and other evil activities,” she stressed upon the participating youth.

She appreciated the efforts of DYSSO Budgam for organizing these events in district Budgam. Athletic competitions for players under 19 years age category is considered an exciting and important event in the Athletic events as it serves as a platform for young athletes to showcase their skills, gain experience and compete against their peers at regional, national or even international levels.

Ten districts are expected to participate in these events, so far 69 Athletes from different districts have successfully participated in different field and track events.