JK Taxes Dept launches ‘APNA TDS’ Online Portal

By Northlines -

Tawi,  Dec 14: The State Taxes Department in collaboration with NIC,  J&K has developed an Online Web application namely ‘APNA TDS’ portal  to identify payment made to works contract service providers by DDOs  through JKPaysys portal.

The portal has been launched on the directions of Commissioner State Taxes Dr Rashmi Singh.

Currently  DDOs are mandated to deduct a particular percentage of the tax payable  at source while making payments above a particular threshold.  Subsequently they have to file a monthly return for such deductions  made, said an official.

However, this deduction happens outside the  GST system; as a result the GST System only has the information for  those deductions against which return is filed by the DDO concerned.

Now  ‘Apna TDS’ portal gives the State GST department a window directly to  the JKPaysys system to find as and when TDS is done against work  contract payments, he added.

He said that the information then can  be followed up to ensure that the DDO concerned who has done TDS files  the monthly return in time (by 10th of next month) and that the  contractor concerned actually files his own return afterwards and clears  the total tax liability besides the two percent deducted at source.

The  initiative for designing of this portal was led by Shakeel Maqbool,  Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Adm. and Enf.) , while  Sunil Bhagat, Programmer, State Taxes Department was the nodal officer  of the department for coordinating with NIC on making the portal, he  stated.

It is hoped that this portal when properly used will  revolutionise the process of tax collection from works contractors and  other taxpayers eligible for TDS. This in the long run will play a vital  role in augmentation of tax revenues collected by the department, said  the official.

Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

