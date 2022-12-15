JK Taxes Dept launches ‘APNA TDS’ Online Portal

Jammu Tawi, Dec 14: The State Taxes Department in collaboration with NIC, J&K has developed an Online Web application namely ‘APNA TDS’ portal to identify payment made to works contract service providers by DDOs through JKPaysys portal.

The portal has been launched on the directions of Commissioner State Taxes Dr Rashmi Singh.

Currently DDOs are mandated to deduct a particular percentage of the tax payable at source while making payments above a particular threshold. Subsequently they have to file a monthly return for such deductions made, said an official.

However, this deduction happens outside the GST system; as a result the GST System only has the information for those deductions against which return is filed by the DDO concerned.

Now ‘Apna TDS’ portal gives the State GST department a window directly to the JKPaysys system to find as and when TDS is done against work contract payments, he added.

He said that the information then can be followed up to ensure that the DDO concerned who has done TDS files the monthly return in time (by 10th of next month) and that the contractor concerned actually files his own return afterwards and clears the total tax liability besides the two percent deducted at source.

The initiative for designing of this portal was led by Shakeel Maqbool, Additional Commissioner, State Taxes (Adm. and Enf.) Kashmir, while Sunil Bhagat, Programmer, State Taxes Department was the nodal officer of the department for coordinating with NIC on making the portal, he stated.

It is hoped that this portal when properly used will revolutionise the process of tax collection from works contractors and other taxpayers eligible for TDS. This in the long run will play a vital role in augmentation of tax revenues collected by the department, said the official.