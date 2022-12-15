SFs in mission mode to ensure terror-free J&K: DGP

By Northlines -

Tawi,  Dec 14: Stating that Pakistan and its agencies are making  continuous attempts to revive the terror structure and want to keep  anti- activities alive in any form, the Jammu and   Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh on Wednesday said that the  police along with other security forces are working in mission mode to  ensure terror free Jammu and Kashmir.

District Poonch is by and  large militancy free and I congratulate personnel of Police, other  Security forces and people of the area for their joint efforts, the DGP  said while addressing the Police Darbar during his day long visit to  bordering Poonch district.

He said, some people in the past have  managed to cross the border and are in touch with their associates to  revive the terror structure but we have to make sure that no space is  allowed to anyone linked with terror.

The DGP said that J&K  Police alongwith other security forces have been working in a mission  mode to ensure terror-free J&K and stressed for utilizing the  technical as well as human resources in tracking the terrorists who  managed to infiltrate.

He also directed for monitoring and keeping vigilance on terror support system to demolish the ecosystem.

A  number of terror funding cases have been busted in the recent past yet  there are reports of some elements attempting to generate funds for  terror activities which are on constant radar, the police chief said.

He  said that Pakistan and its agencies are supplying drugs with criminal  intention to harm our young generation and to generate funds for terror  activities.

The DGP stressed for stringent action against the  elements found involved in drug trade as the menace not only harms the  individual but society as a whole and also warned of stringent action  against any officer or official found involved or helping drug trade, if  any.

Later speaking to the media, the DGP said that the locals of  the area have always extended their support to forces in war against  terrorism.

He said that the situation across J&K is improving  very fast and efforts are on to strengthen it further and added, stone  pelting, hartal call culture has completely ended and youth are taking  part in constructive activities.

He said that it is being ensured that people don’t face any inconvenience during their day to day activities.

With  regard to the inauguration of the Police station building and lower  Subordinate Quarters at Loran, he said that it is aimed to provide  better working and living facilities to Jawans and officers.

ADGP  Jammu Zone while speaking on the occasion said that Jammu and Kashmir  Police alongwith other security forces has been working tirelessly to  provide a better and secure to the people.

He said that we have to continue our efforts with further strength to achieve the desired results.

SHARE
Previous articleJK Taxes Dept launches ‘APNA TDS’ Online Portal
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR