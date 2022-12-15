224 establishments sealed, Rs 82 lakh fine recovered in Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 14: Acting against the norm violations, the Enforcement Wing of Food, Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs (FCS&CA) have sealed over 200 shops and recovered a fine to the tune of nearly Rs 82 lakh in Kashmir Valley during the ongoing financial year 2022-23.

An annual document prepared by the department reads that in Srinagar alone, a total of 136 establishments have been sealed in the ongoing financial year till December 14, 2022, which is highest amongst all districts across Kashmir.

“15 police complaints have also been lodged in the district,” the document reads and added that four cases have been lodged in Kupwara and one in Anantnag districts, taking the toll of police complaints to 20 across Kashmir.

A total of 224 establishments have been sealed across Kashmir while 136 have been sealed in Srinagar alone. In Budgam and Pulwama districts, a total of 22 and 21 establishments respectively have been sealed till December 14.

15 establishments have been sealed in Kulgam while 10 have been sealed in Bandipora district, the document reads and added that 8 each have been sealed in Anantnag and Kupwara while two each have been sealed in Baramulla and Shopian districts.

The Enforcement wing has realized a huge fine from the erring shopkeepers and other establishment owners as a fine to the tune of Rs 81, 83, 980 has been recovered in the ongoing financial year till December 14, 2022.

The highest amount as fine has been recovered from Srinagar district as Rs 42, 26, 500 has been realized from 4106 defaulters. In December month alone, Rs 2, 38, 700 have been realized from 228 defaulters.

The document further second highest fine has been realized in Anantnag district where a total of 2790 defaulters were penalized and a fine to the tune of Rs 9,43,400 have been recovered during the ongoing financial year.

In Pulwama, Rs 7,66,48 have been recovered from 1803 defaulters while in Kupwara, Rs 5,04,600 have been recovered from 1907 defaulters, the document reads and further reveals that the Enforcement Wing has recovered a fine to the tune of Rs 4,19,500 from 1193 defaulters in the ongoing financial year while in Baramulla, Rs 3,88,90 have been recovered from 1286 defaulters.

Rs 1,56,900 have been recovered from 1043 defaulters in Bandipora district while in Ganderbal, Rs 1,49,950 have been recovered from 58 defaulters, which is lowest amongst all districts of Kashmir.

In Kulgam, a total of 96 defaulters have been penalized a fine to the tune of Rs 3,00, 650 have been recovered from them while in Shopian district, the Enforcement Wing has been able to realise fine to the tune of Rs 3,27,100 from 1970 defaulters in the financial year 2022-23 till December 14, 2022.