9 Kashmiri Pandits killed in Kashmir in 3 yrs

By Northlines -

New Delhi: Nine Kashmiri Pandits have been killed by terrorists in  and since 2020, Rajya Sabha was informed on Wednesday.

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said four Kashmiri  Pandits were killed in 2022 and as many in 2021, while one was killed in  2020.

The victims include a person belonging to Kashmiri Rajput community, he said. Replying to another question, Rai said the Union home ministry has spent  about Rs 2,815 crore for various aspects of security in Jammu and  Kashmir in the last three years.

The Minister said Rs 1,267 crore was spent in 2019-20, Rs 611 crore in 2020-21 and Rs 936.095 crore in 2021-22.

Penitent to mention here that, in order to rehabilitate Kashmiri  migrant families, the government of Jammu and Kashmir has appointed  1,697 such persons since August 5, 2019 and selected additional 1,140  persons in th`is regard, Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai  had said the Parliament in February 2022, replying to a written  question.

SHARE
Previous articleSC assures specific date for pleas challenging abrogation of Art 370
Northlines
The Northlines is an independent source on the Web for news, facts and figures relating to Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh and its neighbourhood.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR