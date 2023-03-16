J&K Sports Council celebrates International Women’s Day

NL Corresspondent

Srinagar, Mar 16: International Women’s Day celebrations were held at Indoor Sports Complex Polo-ground Srinagar here today.

Hundreds of female athletes accompanied by their families participated in the programme. Athletes from other districts were also part of the programme and included a good number of Khelo India Centre registered trainees as well accompanied by the mentors.

The programme began with the demo by players from the games of Pencak Silat, Yogasana, Thang Ta, Sqay Martial Art who had also participated in the events including Khelo India.

The Divisional Sports Officer Kashmir, Nuzhat Farooq presided over the function as chief guest while as Kabra Altaf, member J&K Sports Council was the guest of honour on the occasion.

Speaking on the occasion, Nuzhat Farooq said that women have immensely contributed in making a robust and pragmatic society and that this programme is just a token of appreciation and gratitude to all the women for the different roles they are playing with perfection.

Female athletes and others highlighted the experience and contribution they are making for upliftment of society on various levels and brought attention towaArds the value addition that they as women have made in different fields.

The chief guest felicitated women achievers on the occasion and presented certificates and roses to them.