In Grand Slam Goodbye, Sania Goes Boldly

NL Corresspondent

In the 18 years that she has been on tour, Sania Mirza was the standard-bearer for tennis in the country.

Never before had an Indian player dominated from the back court with such conviction.

Deepti Patwardhan Salutes the Incomparable Sania Mirza. From breaking the mould to inspiring millions, Sania Mirza has had quite the journey.

A golden chapter of it came to an end on Friday, January 27, 2023, as the tennis star bowed out on the Grand Slam stage.

After a stirring run to the mixed doubles final, Sania and Rohan Bopanna went down 6-7, 2-6 to Brazil’s Luisa Stefani and Rafael Matos in the championship clash at the Australian Open.

The 36-year-old Sania shed ‘happy tears’ as she ended her Grand Slam career on one of the grandest stages in the sport, the Rod Laver Arena. She had run her race, and chosen her finish line.

‘I’m able to say I’m leaving the game because I want to, on my own terms,’ Sania said in the post-match press conference.

‘Today I’m here, sitting after a Grand Slam final, knowing that I still have the level to make it to a Grand Slam final. I’m choosing to say that I want other things, and that is very important for me.’