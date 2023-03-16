MAJK to hold regular camps for schools

NL Corresspondent

Jammu, Mar 16: With the sole aim to promote Sport Climbing (an Olympic discipline) at the grass root level and to prepare a strong team for the Asian Kids Competition, the Mountaineering Association of J&K (MAJK) shall hold regular coaching cum competition targeting single school students in the age groups between 10 years and 13 years.

“After imparting basic training and conducting competitions for over 1000 budding climbers of various schools the Association would conduct an inter school competition in April for the selection of climbers for the forthcoming zonal and national competitions,” senior vice president of the MAJK, Ram Khajuria told SAN.

Those climbers who excel during these coaching camps may also be deputed for further specialized coaching at international standard climbing walls at Indian Mountaineering Foundation (IMF), New Delhi, the apex body for adventure sports in the country.

“The first such day-long coaching cum competition for about 200 students of

St. Xavier Convent School, Barnai, here shall be conducted on March 18 at Tenzing Norgay artificial climbing wall on the Sprawling Buds ICSE School campus, here,” further said Khajuria.

It shall be followed by about 100 students from Oriental Academy Senior Secondary School and then about 200 students of Sprawling Buds ICSE School, the host school.

Whereas Shawetica Khajuria, general secretary of the MAJK and an international judge shall be the overall incharge of all these activities, the training shall be imparted by Shivani Charak, an international medalist in sport climbing.

For further details institutions interested to depute their students for these coaching cum competitions may contact Shawetica Khajuria (7006099855).