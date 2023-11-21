J&K Fisheries Ranks Top among best performing districts across UTs

AHMEDABAD, (GUJARAT), Nov 21: Receiving high recognition and appreciation at the national level, the Department of Fisheries ranked top among the best performing districts across all Union Territories of the Country for vigorous development of fish and fisheries in the Jammu and Kashmir.

Anantnag district, which has been privileged with this outstanding achievement, was presented a trophy and a certificate of merit. The felicitation was conferred on the occasion of World Fisheries Day celebrated at National level in Gujarat Science City, Ahmedabad, Gujarat.

The event was inaugurated and presided over by Purshotam Rupala, Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying.

The function was attended by the fisheries fraternity of National and International repute. On the occasion, Union Minister recognized and appreciated efforts of the department for development of Fisheries particularly Cold water in the UT of J&K. He emphasized that Government of India has launched a number of schemes for promotion of fish marketing, branding and export under PMMSY. He exhorted upon the youth to take the benefit of such schemes for development of market linkage in the form of cold chain to get remunerative prices for their produce.

Pertinently, Kashmir region of J&K is epicenter for the development of Cold water Fisheries and under the leadership of Lieutenant Governor, Manoj Sinha and guidance of Principal Secretary, Agriculture Production Department, Shailendra Kumar various steps are being taken by the UT government for enhancing the productivity as well as income of Fishers. Special subsidy component has been kept for the UT to attract more farmers for adopting this profitable venture.

Director Fisheries, Mohammad Farooq Dar, said that the focus of the department is to make farmers more resourceful through implementation of various schemes for marketing of trout and also for export to other States.

Anantnag is in the forefront of Trout Production and a hub of Trout production among all the districts of the country. Besides, the district is traversed by different trout streams being angled by the esteemed anglers both local and foreigner and thus an explicit boost to the ecotourism. Effective implementation of the schemes like PMMSY, HADP, FIDF etc envisages the trout production to be doubled during the next five years creating gainful employment opportunities for educated unemployed youth.

The World Fisheries Day 2023 was celebrated in all the districts of J&K and the main function was held at Regional Fish Farmers Development Agency of Jammu Division and Kashmir Division. Large number of fishers participated in the event and witnessed live streaming of the World Fisheries Day event held at Gujarat Science City, Ahmedabad Gujarat.