Overloaded Mini Buses Pose Grave Threat as Traffic Department Remains Inert

Ajay Sharma

Akhnoor, November 20

In a concerning development, mini buses traveling from Akhnoor have been observed blatantly violating rules and regulations, putting passengers at risk of untoward incidents.

According to sources these buses persistently exceed their prescribed capacity, making passengers vulnerable to potential accidents.

Despite the presence of traffic police nakas, especially at critical points like Tanda, Chowki Chora, and other locations along the Akhnoor road, these overloaded buses continue to operate without restraint.

“Shockingly, the traffic police seem to act as mere spectators, failing to seize and penalize these violators, allowing the perilous practice to persist,” said source, adding that the blatant disregard for essential rules is not limited to a specific incident; rather, it is a widespread issue affecting most passenger vehicles in the area.

Sources revealed that, despite a recent accident in Doda highlighting the gravity of the situation, the traffic department shows little initiative in addressing the rampant overloading issue.

When tried to contact the District Transport Officer (DTO) Akhnoor, his phone remained continuously out of reach.