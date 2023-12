Srinagar, Dec 21: Jammu and Kashmir Bank has been bestowed with ‘Development Leadership Award 2023'.

The Bank's MD & CEO Baldev Prakash today received the award at the hands of Union Minister for Agriculture & Farmers' Welfare, Arjun Munda.

Notably, the citation read on the occasion recognized the Bank's leading role in farmer empowerment besides development of sustainable agricultural and allied practices in J&K.