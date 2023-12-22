Flights report 100 pc occupancy as winter tourism thrives

Srinagar, Dec 21: As the demand for Kashmir tourism has increased with the onset of winter, all the airlines arriving at Srinagar airport report 100 percent occupancy.

Following recent snowfall at upper reaches and upcoming Christmas and New Year celebration, tourists both local and foreigners are visiting the valley in numbers.

Srinagar International Airport, the gateway to the valley, is witnessing a flurry of activities with airlines reporting full flights.

“All the flights arriving at Srinagar airport during the ongoing season report 100 percent occupancy,” Director Srinagar airport said.

Nearly, 60 to 66 flights are operating at Srinagar airport on average daily.

On Wednesday 60 flights operated at the airport in which 5419 passengers arrived while 4986 passengers left for their respective destinations.

An official said all the airlines operating at the airport are witnessing a good demand of passengers this winter.

“It is because currently tourists visit the valley in good numbers during the winters. Tourists form a good proportion of the passengers. Post Covid-19, winter season has been the busiest period for airlines operating at the airport,” he said.

The official said the operation of night flights has catered to the rush of passengers to Kashmir.

“There are currently abundant flights operating at the airport. We have seen for the last one year that night flights are operating at the airport which has catered to the rush of passengers arriving or leaving the valley,” he said.

Meanwhile, the rush of the passengers has hiked the prices of air tickets by more than 40 percent.

A one-way ticket from New Delhi to Srinagar costs Rs 9000- 13000 per passenger. Similarly, a one-way ticket from Srinagar also sells at Rs 9000-12000 per passenger.

“This has become a norm for airline companies which surge airfare as soon as they see a rush of tourists to Kashmir. During winters our surface traffic remains affected during inclement weather and as such aerial transport becomes the only means for tourists to visit Kashmir,” said Rauf Tramboo, President Travel Agents Association of Kashmir.