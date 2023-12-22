Will bring laws to protect identity, land, jobs for locals: Cong

Says BJP highlighted Article 370 in a way as if J&K was part of Pakistan, JKPCC gearing up for polls, have strengthened party at grassroots level, if we get some more time, will form next Govt in J&K

Owais Gul

Srinagar, Dec 21: Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) Chief, Vikar Rasool Wani on Thursday said that if voted to power, the Congress party will bring special laws under the constitution to protect land, jobs and the identity of Jammu and Kashmir people.

In an exclusive tete-tete with news agency—Kashmir News Observer, Wani said Congress had given Article 370, which grants special status to the people, but since the law has been abrogated by the incumbent government, the party will continue to ensure the rights, especially, land, jobs and identity of people are protected.

“Therefore, if voted to power, Congress will bring special laws that are already implemented in other states to ensure that the land, jobs and identity of the people are protected,” he said.

Wani further added that the BJP government has highlighted the abrogation of Article 370 in a way as if J&K was part of Pakistan. “Since the law has been abrogated, we will identify some special laws that will grant protection to the identity of people. We have already passed a resolution and submitted it before the All India Congress Committee (AICC),” he said.

About the back-to-back meetings and rallies, JKPCC Chief stated that that party is gearing up for the polls. “We have organized a record-breaking number of events and meetings. No other party than Congress has organized this number of meetings and events,” he said.

“We have strengthened the party at the grassroots level. In J&K, Congress is the only party having the workers and leaders from all across. There is not a single place where the Congress party does not have the members. No doubt, in some places we are weak, but there are many areas where we have a stronghold. We have geared up, If we get some more time, the Congress will form its own government,” he said.

“We are putting efforts to form the next government in Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.

About the parliamentary elections, Wani said that the decision lies with the INDI Alliance only. “We will fight it in coalition,” he said—(KNO)