LG joins VBS Yatra at Samba Lays foundation stone for 50-bedded Ayush integrated hospital at Ghagwal

Samba, Dec 21: Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha joined the Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra at Mahal Shah Panchayat, Samba on Thursday.

He also laid the foundation stone for 50-bedded Ayush integrated hospital at Ghagwal. The Hospital will provide Ayurveda, Unani and Homeopathic healthcare facilities to the people.

Addressing a public gathering, the Lt Governor said the enthusiasm of all sections of society towards Viksit Bharat Sankalp Yatra is also a symbol of Aspirational Jammu Kashmir which has complete faith in responsiveness of the government to mitigate all the challenges.

“Common man is in the forefront of the collective effort, targeting 100% saturation in every flagship scheme and charting new pathways for Viksit Bharat. I believe Participatory governance can reduce disparities and change the fate of every village and locality, the Lt Governor said.

In the last four years, collective efforts of Administration, elected representatives and the people have enabled better education facilities, better health facilities, cleanliness in villages, better road and communication connectivity in rural areas to realize economic development and bridge the rural-urban gap, he said.

“100% saturation of all schemes, fulfilment of basic needs of every family, improved standard of living of all citizens will enhance the inherent potential of the society, productivity and propel employment generation and prosperity,” he said.

The Lt Governor impressed upon the PRI members, political leaders, youth and officials of district administration to discharge their responsibility towards the society and ensure that no beneficiary is left behind.

Keshav Dutt Sharma, Chairman, District Development Council Samba; Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Health and Medical Education; Ramesh Kumar, Divisional Commissioner Jammu; Shakti Pathak, DIG Jammu-Samba-Kathua Range; Abhishek Sharma, Deputy Commissioner Samba and Jagdish Raj Bhatti, Sarpanch Mahal Shah Panchayat were present.