Jammu witness heavy rainfall; elderly woman dies

Normal life affected; Fresh snowfall in higher reaches, Sgr-Jmu highway closed for hours

Jammu Tawi, April 19: The city of Jammu experienced a moderate spell of rainfall, with a cumulative precipitation of 14mm. Despite the rain, temperatures remained warm throughout the day, offering a maximum of 32°C during Friday afternoon and a minimum of 20°C on Friday night.

Meanwhile, a woman has lost her life after a mud house collapsed due to the mudslide caused by the incessant rainfall in Kokernag area of Anantnag. The fresh snowfall in higher reaches and rains in the plains of Kashmir however, continued for the second straight day, bringing the mercury further down in the valley on Friday.

A 50-year-old woman died after her ‘Kotha' (mud house) collapsed due to a mudslide in Kokernag belt of South Kashmir's Anantnag. An official said that a mudslide, caused by incessant rains at Takiya Magam, Kokernag, damaged a Kotha belonging to Abdul Hamid, son of Abdul Rehman Ahanger.

During the incident, his wife Saleema Begum was trapped under the debris and sustained injuries. She was subsequently taken to GMC Anantnag for treatment, where she succumbed to her injuries, the official said.

The fresh snowfall in higher reaches and rains in the plains of Kashmir for the second straight day brought the mercury down in the valley while the weatherman has predicted an improvement in the weather conditions from tonight.

Several higher reaches including Sadhna Top, Pir Ki Gali, Zojila, Sinthan Top, Razdan Top and Tulail in Gurez continued to receive fresh snowfall for the second straight day while the plains including Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu & Kashmir, were lashed by the intermittent rainfall.

The intermittent rains and snow have occurred for the two straight days, leading to plummeting of the maximum temperature across the Valley.

With the plummeting of the mercury, the chilly winter conditions prevailed yet again across the valley.

Compared to 17.7 degree Celsius yesterday, Srinagar has today recorded a maximum temperature of 15.5 degree Celsius today, an official in the Meteorological department said, adding that Qazigund also recorded a maximum temperature of 13.6 degree Celsius compared to 15.5 degree Celsius yesterday.

In Pahalgam, the mercury settled at 11.8 degree Celsius compared to 12.5 degree Celsius yesterday while 13.0 degree Celsius was recorded in Kupwara compared to yesterday's 14.5 degree Celsius.

The data shows that most parts of the valley recorded a further dip in the mercury today compared to yesterday.

Although the weather conditions are expected to improve gradually from tonight, Director Meteorological department (MeT), Dr Mukhtar Ahmad Khan said that the possibility of rains at scattered places on April 20 cannot be ruled out.

From April 21-25, he said the weather is expected to remain generally dry while the possibility of afternoon thundershower activity at isolated places can't be ruled out.

However, he said that from April 26-27, the weather would remain generally cloudy while light rain with thunder is expected at many places during the period.

Moreover, the MeT department has issued an advisory, asking the farmers to resume farm operations after April 21st. Temporary disruption of surface transportation over a few higher reaches during 19th April is also expected, it reads, adding that temporary water logging in few low lying areas may be witnessed as well.

General public are advised not to venture out near streams, Nallahs and other water bodies during the next 2-3 days, the advisory reads, adding that there is a possibility of landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at vulnerable places during 18th and 19th April.

Amidst the prevailing weather conditions, the commuters travelling along Srinagar-Jammu National Highway had to face tremendous hardships today as according to them they remained stuck for hours together at Ramsoo, Gangru.

According to the officials, the highway was closed today morning at around 9:30 when a rock fell on the road, blocking the route completely. The officials said more than three machines were pressed into the services to clear the road.

As soon as the road was cleared, the traffic was allowed to ply in the late afternoon, however, the road was closed for the vehicular movement again due to mudslide at Mehad, Ramban and shooting stones at Kishtwari Pathar, Banihal.