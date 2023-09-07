Jammu Air Show | IAF Flying Machines To Hover In Sky On Sep 21

Jammu, Sep 7: In a first ever Air Show at Jammu, the India Air Force (IAF) flying machines will hover in the sky close to the western borders on September 21.

The first of its kind air-show on September 21 at Jammu is being hosted by the IAF as part of its 91st anniversary on October 8, 2023 and set to enthrall people with maneuvering of fighter aircrafts like Sukhoi, Rafale and war-helicopters like Apache with jet speed.

“First time such an event is going to be held in Jammu for which all special arrangements are being made by the IAF authorities in collaboration with the district administration for the visitors,” said an official.

Last year, the Air Show was organised at Udhampur on October 12 to commemorate the anniversary of the Indian Air Force.

An official added that around two dozen fighter planes and choppers will showcase skills in the sky, adding, “few aircraft will fly from the northern air bases like Ambala, Jalandhar, Chandigarh to reach Jammu to bang the skies near the Pakistan Border.”

However, sky-diving will be an added attraction at the air show.

Jammu Deputy Commissioner, Sachin Kumar Vaishya also recently chaired a meeting to discuss the arrangements for the event urging the stakeholders to ensure that the event is a success and is widely publicised to encourage maximum public participation. (AGENCIES)