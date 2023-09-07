Centre Renames Udhampur Railway Station After Army Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan

, Sept 7: The Central Government approved the name change of Udhampur Railway Station to “Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station” on Thursday.
Captain Tushar Mahajan was an officer of the 9 PARA (Special Forces of the Indian Army), and he achieved martyrdom after killing a terrorist while protecting the lives of other Army personnel. In the terror attack on the Jammu & Entrepreneurship Development Institute (JKEDI) Building in Pulwama district in February 2016, Mahajan attained martyrdom.
#Janmashtmi Gesture for #UDHAMPUR: Thanks PM Sh @NarendraModi ji. In response to our request, the Government of has approved the naming of Udhampur Railway Station as “Martyr Captain Tushar Mahajan Railway Station”. A communication to this effect has been sent to the UT Government of #JammuAndKashmir to formally issue the required Gazette notification, Dr Jitendra Singh Post on X (formerly as twitter).

