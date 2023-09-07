Congress Takes Out Rally To Mark The First Anniversary Of “Bharat Jodo Yatra” In Srinagar

Srinagar, Sep 7: Congress on Thursday took out a rally in Srinagar to mark the first anniversary of “Bharat Jodo Yatra”.

A large number of Congress workers including women took part in the rally that was taken out from the Pradesh Congress Committee office at Moulana Azad road to Dalgate and was led by senior Congress leader and former Jammu and Kashmir Minister Tariq Karra.

Last year on this day Congress leader Rahul Gandhi started his “Bharat Jodo Yatra” from Kanyakumari to Kashmir valley that saw an unprecedented public support.

Kara talking to media persons said today's rally in Srinagar was taken out on the aim “Judayga Bharat Jeetegi India”.

He said that the rally was taken out to counter the atmosphere of hatred that has been spread all across the country.

In a question Karra said following the visit of Rahul Gandhi during his Bharat Jodo Yatra here, the people of Jammu and Kashmir today presume him as their “savior” .

“If anybody could save the people of the country especially Jammu and Kashmir from the various troubles including economic, administrative or legal battles, that is Rahul Gandhi”, he added.

In another question, Kara said that people of Jammu and Kashmir are hopeful that the Supreme Court would deliver the verdict on Article 370 in their favour.

“We are very hopeful that the verdict would be in favour of us”, he said.

Regarding the “Bharat” and “India” controversy, Kara said “ it is a narrow thinking of some people”.

He said if an alliance has been named “INDIA” why would they (BJP) remove the name of India which has given the recognition to the country.

“Name India, Bharat and Hindustan are established in the constitution and have given recognition to the country”, he said and added “if common man complains that the constitution is being distorted..they are correct”. (AGENCIES)