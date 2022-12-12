Italy shooting: PM Giorgia Meloni reveals victim killed in Rome attack was her friend

Three women including a friend of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni were killed on Sunday when a man pulled out a gun and opened fire at a meeting of residents of an apartment block in Rome.Four others were wounded — at least one seriously — when the gunman opened fire at the meeting, held in a bar in the Fidene district of the Italian capital.

Police arrested a 57-year-old man after he was overpowered by other residents. The three women who died included Nicoletta Golisano, 50, the mother of a 10-year-old boy, who was present at the meeting as an accountant.Giorgia Meloni revealed on Sunday evening that they were friends.

“Nicoletta was a protective mother, a sincere and discreet friend, a strong and fragile woman at the same time,” the far-right leader wrote on her Facebook page, posting a photo of her and the victim at a party.The killer “has been arrested and I hope justice will take its course quickly”. But “the word ‘justice’ will never fit this case. Because it is not right to die like this,” the prime minister added.

The suspect, named Claudio Campi, was a local man who had been in a series of disputes with the residents’ association, a witness told Rai News.”He came into the room, closed the door and shouted ‘I’ll kill you all’ and then started to shoot,” Italian news agency Ansa quoted another witness as saying.Meloni said a shooting range from which the suspect had taken the gun used in the attack had been closed and placed under investigation by the authorities.