Isuzu Motors to roll out Pre-Summer Camp from Mar 22

NL Correspondent

Jammu Tawi: Isuzu Motors India will be conducting a nation-wide ISUZU I-Care Pre Summer Camp for its range of ISUZU D-MAX Pick-ups and SUVs. This service camp is aimed at offering customers exciting benefits and preventive maintenance checks for a hassle-free driving experience during the season across the country. The camp will be organized across all ISUZU authorized dealer service outlets between 22nd March to 29th March, 2023. During this period, customers can also avail special offers & benefits for their vehicles which includes free 37 point comprehensive check up, discount on labour, parts, lubes & fluids, RSA purchase and free top wash & REGEN. The camp is being organised at 42 authorized service facilities including Jammu and Baramulla.