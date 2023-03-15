Virender Aggarwal joins HONO as Global Advisor & board member APAC

Agencies

Jammu Tawi: HONO, a new age, AI and ML based Human Capital Management (HCM) Solution brand, announced the appointment of Ex-HCL Tech President Virender Aggarwal as Global Advisor and Board Member for APAC. He will be responsible for leading the company’s strategy in the Southeast Asia region and will concentrate on forging a significant footprint in this high growth market.

Mr. Aggarwal brings along more than 35 years of technology leadership experience, as CEO of leading SaaS and ERP companies, with deep expertise in being a change catalyst in the area of payroll management, HCM and conversational HRMS. His mentorship and organizational expertise will provide value to organizations taking the digital leap with HONO.

“One of the most forward-thinking and demanding markets, Southeast Asia demands constant improvement in the HR sector. We anticipate that a significant portion of our development will result from the genuine partner-friendly ecosystem we have been developing in the area. We also want to bring more locally relevant solutions and foster local knowledge,” said Virender Aggarwal, Global Advisor, and Board Member APAC-HONO.

“The impact of intelligent technology on workforce management, talent acquisition, employee engagement, and business intelligence is undeniable in Southeast Asia. HONO is looking forward to providing tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of the organizations in this region,” said Amit Khanna as Director, SEA, HONO.

“As we expand our business into Singapore and Southeast Asia, we are excited to leverage Singapore’s strategic location and well-developed infrastructure, which provides a gateway to the larger Southeast Asian market. The country’s highly skilled workforce and reputation for innovation and technological advancement also make it an ideal location for HONO to set up its regional leadership,” said Mukul Jain, Founder and CEO-HONO.

